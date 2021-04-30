Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Trimmed by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 15.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after acquiring an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.43. 2,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,778. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

