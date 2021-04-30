Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,329 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.48. The company had a trading volume of 303,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,215,352. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

