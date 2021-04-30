Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 1,671 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000.

NYSEARCA EWMC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $95.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.66.

