First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.01 and last traded at $47.93. 207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.