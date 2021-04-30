Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Echo Global Logistics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of ECHO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. 612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,528. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $874.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

