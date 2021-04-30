Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.28. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,635. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

