Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $183.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.86.

SUI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.10. 2,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,658 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,348,000 after purchasing an additional 364,666 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,815 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

