Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SLNO remained flat at $$1.23 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 116,135 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

