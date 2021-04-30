Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 46.17 ($0.60).

LLOY traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 45.48 ($0.59). 189,477,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,449,906. The company has a market cap of £32.26 billion and a PE ratio of 37.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.84. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.86 ($0.60).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders have purchased a total of 330,720 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,993 in the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

