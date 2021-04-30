Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

EIFZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from $39.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Exchange Income stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $33.16.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

