Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.48. 38,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

