Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TVFCF stock remained flat at $$9.50 during trading hours on Thursday. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

Television Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. The company provides advertising, television shopping, film and audiovisual co-production, sale of broadcast right licenses services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

