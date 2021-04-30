A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Nordea Equity Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. 260,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $12.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. Analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

