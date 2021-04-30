bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.03. 3,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in bluebird bio by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

