STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €36.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.03 ($43.56).

Shares of STM stock traded up €0.53 ($0.62) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €32.54 ($38.28). The company had a trading volume of 7,830,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.42. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

