Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.66% from the stock’s current price.

EGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 70,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,494. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 555,366 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $21,245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 149,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

