Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.92 million.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.55.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.02. 51,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,837,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.99.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

