Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BHLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.34. 6,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,148. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $24.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after buying an additional 138,308 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.