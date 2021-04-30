Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 367 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $209.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $212.21.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

