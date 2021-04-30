Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 50.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,614 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.