British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get British Land alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered British Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. British Land currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of British Land stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,383. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British Land (BTLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.