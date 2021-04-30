Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,677. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

