Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SOC Telemed were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $3,146,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $47,554,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $265,580,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,594. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.