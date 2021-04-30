Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.11. The stock had a trading volume of 612,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,100,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.