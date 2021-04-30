Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $671,000 Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) by 973.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.81% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:HSCZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $36.01. 8,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,483. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.