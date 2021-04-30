Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 246.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,495 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

