Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $4.44 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.