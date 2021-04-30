Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $371.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $330.00 to $371.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.54.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $327.19. The company had a trading volume of 336,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,532,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.82 and its 200-day moving average is $276.53. Facebook has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

