Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,230. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik bought 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,868. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,531,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

