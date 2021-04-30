Independent Research Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHER. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €147.25 ($173.24).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER traded down €4.30 ($5.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €135.75 ($159.71). 841,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €116.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €114.83. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.