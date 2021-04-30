Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €117.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.66 ($107.83).

PUM traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting €88.62 ($104.26). The company had a trading volume of 309,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.59. Puma has a 52-week low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a 52-week high of €94.36 ($111.01).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

