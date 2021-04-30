Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTRA. Truist started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,309. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,716 shares of company stock worth $22,938,945 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

