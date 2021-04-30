OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OPBK. TheStreet raised OP Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OP Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OPBK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 42,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,246. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in OP Bancorp by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OP Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.