Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.45 ($54.65).

FRA:FPE traded down €0.90 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €35.70 ($42.00). 29,352 shares of the stock traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.22.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

