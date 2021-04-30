Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

EXK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $876.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,251 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after buying an additional 402,030 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 714,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 500,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 96,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

