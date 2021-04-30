Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,761.33 ($23.01).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock traded up GBX 83 ($1.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,568 ($20.49). The company had a trading volume of 3,248,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,400.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,494.81. The firm has a market cap of £13.78 billion and a PE ratio of 42.49. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.88%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

