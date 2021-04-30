IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.7714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

