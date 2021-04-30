Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HYFM. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.38. 24,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

