Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.59

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 9228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $700.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $199,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

