Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 1,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 688,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

