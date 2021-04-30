Smart Money Group LLC Sells 18,775 Shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Smart Money Group LLC lowered its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the period. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF comprises 3.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTAC. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000.

Get TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF alerts:

BATS TTAC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.21. 2,868 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC).

Receive News & Ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.