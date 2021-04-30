Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) is Smart Money Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,507 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC owned approximately 6.67% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JSML. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 820.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSML stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,373. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $73.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

