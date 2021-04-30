Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 8,406 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1,094.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,906. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.21 and a 200-day moving average of $237.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

