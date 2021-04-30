Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,352 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 241,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 142,195 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 477,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,316. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

