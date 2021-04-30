iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,627,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:CEMB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.14. 26,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.