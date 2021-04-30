Arkadios Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $108.74. 21,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,957. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

