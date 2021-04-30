Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 155.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,547. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

