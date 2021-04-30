Bank of Stockton Has $453,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of Stockton decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 36,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $423,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.67. The stock had a trading volume of 58,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,863,066. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day moving average is $112.11. The stock has a market cap of $610.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

