Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,447 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

