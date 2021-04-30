Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.05 billion-$4.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Illumina also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $396.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,072. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.63.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

